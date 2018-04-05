Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.71 million.

Shares of ICLK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 70,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,221. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.65 and a P/E ratio of -9.64.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/iclick-interactive-asia-group-iclk-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-29-eps-updated.html.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is an online marketing technology company. The Company serves as an integrated cross-channel gateway that provides marketers ways to optimize their online marketing cycle. Its integrated data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both PC and mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.