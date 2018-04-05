ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $760.68 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. ICON has a market capitalization of $760.68 million and $36.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON token can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00028906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Huobi and COSS. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00696086 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00184910 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034895 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00132384 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00043170 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 400,230,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,042,508 tokens. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ICON Project is a decentralized transactions network. The ICON Project aims to connect independent blockchains with different governance, so that they can transact with one another without intermediaries. ICX is a loopchain-based smart contract digital protocol that facilitates, verifies, and enacts a negotiated agreement between consenting parties within ICON. “

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to purchase ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

