Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Iconix has significantly lagged the industry in a year, mainly due to persistent softness in Men's and Home segments. In fourth-quarter 2017, sales at the Men’s and Home categories declined 30% and 6%, respectively. Such aspects caused Iconix’s overall topline to tumble 2%, excluding divestitures and revenues from deconsolidated regions. Further, the termination of several licensing agreements has also been hurting the company’s performance. Nonetheless, the company is striving to place these brands with new or existing licensees. Also, it has been undertaking measures to enhance international business that has been yielding strong results for a while. The company is expected to continue expanding the international footprint, which is evident from its initiatives to expand in Canada. Iconix is also on track with reducing its debt load, strengthening its balance sheet and enhancing its financial flexibility.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on Iconix Brand Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Iconix Brand Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Iconix Brand Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ ICON traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 1,301,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,710. Iconix Brand Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.84.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The brand management company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Iconix Brand Group had a positive return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 217.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Iconix Brand Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICON. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,096,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,084,928 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 894,330 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,261,575 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 516,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

