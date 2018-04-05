Axa Buys 12,207 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

AXA grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 652.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. AXA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10,669.02, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo set a $155.00 price target on IDEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

