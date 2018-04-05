Boeing (BA) Position Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Boeing by 7,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,679 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,747,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,859 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 61,128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 849,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 848,467 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19,958.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 833,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $212,108,000 after acquiring an additional 829,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28,537.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 782,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,962,000 after acquiring an additional 779,936 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Vetr raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America set a $320.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $325.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.99.

Shares of BA opened at $327.44 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $175.47 and a 1 year high of $371.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $189,752.81, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

