IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in PepsiCo (PEP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,657 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 154,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $151,951.58, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. TheStreet downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

