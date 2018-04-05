IHI (IHICY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Separately, ValuEngine cut IHI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of IHICY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214. The stock has a market cap of $4,814.69 and a PE ratio of 23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IHI has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines, environment responsive systems, and lithium-ion batteries.

