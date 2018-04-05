IHS Markit (INFO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IHS Markit earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3267669287343 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 1,813,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,107.75, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $577,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IHS Markit (INFO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ihs-markit-info-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.