UBS Boosts IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Price Target to $54.00

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its target price boosted by UBS from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. William Blair raised shares of IHS Markit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.31.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. 318,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,826. The firm has a market cap of $19,107.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $577,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

