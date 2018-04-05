IHS Markit’s (INFO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

INFO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded IHS Markit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.31.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 110,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,780. The company has a market cap of $19,107.75, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 66,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $3,173,697.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,308.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,562 shares of company stock worth $9,923,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ihs-markit-info-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.