II-VI (IIVI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on II-VI to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,533.83, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.10. II-VI has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “II-VI (IIVI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ii-vi-iivi-rating-increased-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.