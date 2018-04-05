Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “In the last six months, Illinois Tool Works' shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is well positioned to gain from its solid product portfolio, strengthening foothold in end markets and strategic initiatives to improve margins. Also, the policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely will work in the company's favor. For 2018, the company anticipates earnings to be within $7.45-$7.65 per share, reflecting 40 cents growth at mid-point. Organic revenue growth is expected to be 3-4%. Enterprise initiatives are likely to contribute 100 basis points (bps) to operating margin growth. However, the company is exposed to headwinds including unfavorable foreign currency movements, industry rivalry, volatilities in input price & supply and economic uncertainties.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.18.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.03. 1,868,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,929. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $130.17 and a 12-month high of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52,208.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $3,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,466. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

