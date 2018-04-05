Imax’s (NYSE:IMAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

“We feel the Hong Kong and PSA issues have largely run their course and management is being more selective in its capital investments. Further, we are encouraged by new opportunities in the core business line such as greater flexibility in screen usage (now primarily international but hopefully extending to domestic markets), reduced screening periods for individual films within a larger number of titles (with very few running more than a couple of weeks) and experimentation with reseating options. Attention to the cost structure is also important to profitability. These elements are contributing to our renewed confidence in this story.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Piper Jaffray downgraded Imax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.43.

NYSE IMAX opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Imax has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,281.82, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Imax had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $125.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that Imax will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $80,738.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,493. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $242,229.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock worth $501,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Imax by 697.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,822 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Imax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Imax by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 114,049 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

