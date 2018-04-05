Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give ImmunoGen (IMGN) a $5.00 Price Target

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) received a $5.00 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Sunday, March 25th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 52.08% from the stock’s current price.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.44. 1,362,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,787. The firm has a market cap of $1,381.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.94. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 46,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $467,136.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,103.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

