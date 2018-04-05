Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (IMRN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Immuron Limited is a bio pharmaceutical Microbiome company. It focused on oral immunotherapy using polyclonal antibody products for humans. The company is involved in developing therapeutic products in NASH, ASH and other diseases mediated through gut disbiosis. Immuron Limited is based in Armadale, Australia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127. Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle.

