Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd.

Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $779.96, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.86. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 15,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets.

