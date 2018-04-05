Independent Money System Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (CRYPTO:IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. Independent Money System has a total market cap of $118,881.00 and $0.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Independent Money System has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One Independent Money System coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Independent Money System alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002000 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001643 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,876.80 or 3.40886000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00208462 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003922 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Independent Money System

Independent Money System is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com.

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

Independent Money System can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Money System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Money System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.