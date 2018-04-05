Indus (INH) PT Set at €78.00 by Commerzbank

Indus (ETR:INH) has been assigned a €78.00 ($96.30) price target by research analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.29% from the company’s previous close.

INH has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Indus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.50 ($88.27).

INH stock opened at €55.60 ($68.64) on Tuesday. Indus has a 52-week low of €53.90 ($66.54) and a 52-week high of €66.20 ($81.73). The firm has a market cap of $1,410.00 and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

Indus Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

