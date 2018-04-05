InflationCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182.00 (CRYPTO:IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $182.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded up 161.1% against the dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.04410280 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001404 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012702 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007046 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016041 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012601 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 42,298,991,237 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflationCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.