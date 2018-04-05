Barrington Research Analysts Give Information Services Group (III) a $6.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ III traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,263. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,903,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,721,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

