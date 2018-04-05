ING Groep (ING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ING. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ING opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65,048.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.22%. equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 14.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,074,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 39.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 196,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 419,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,974,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 262,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

