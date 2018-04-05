Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 12,040 Shares of ExxonMobil (XOM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $26,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ExxonMobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ExxonMobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $310,266.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a $80.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ingalls-snyder-llc-sells-12040-shares-of-exxonmobil-xom.html.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ExxonMobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExxonMobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.