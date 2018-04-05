Innogy (IGY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Innogy (ETR: IGY) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2018 – Innogy was given a new €37.00 ($45.68) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Innogy was given a new €38.50 ($47.53) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Innogy was given a new €38.00 ($46.91) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Innogy was given a new €36.76 ($45.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Innogy was given a new €38.40 ($47.41) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Innogy was given a new €40.00 ($49.38) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Innogy was given a new €35.00 ($43.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Innogy was given a new €30.50 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Innogy was given a new €28.20 ($34.81) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Innogy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/12/2018 – Innogy was given a new €32.00 ($39.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Innogy was given a new €36.00 ($44.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Innogy was given a new €40.00 ($49.38) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Innogy was given a new €35.00 ($43.21) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Innogy was given a new €31.80 ($39.26) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Innogy was given a new €31.00 ($38.27) price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Innogy was given a new €33.00 ($40.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Innogy was given a new €40.00 ($49.38) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Innogy was given a new €35.20 ($43.46) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Innogy was given a new €31.80 ($39.26) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Innogy was given a new €35.00 ($43.21) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Innogy was given a new €28.00 ($34.57) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Innogy was given a new €30.50 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Innogy was given a new €35.20 ($43.46) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Innogy was given a new €31.80 ($39.26) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Innogy was given a new €30.50 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of IGY stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €38.20 ($47.16). The stock had a trading volume of 757,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a twelve month low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a twelve month high of €42.68 ($52.69).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

