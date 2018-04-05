Macquarie Analysts Give Innogy (ETR:IGY) a €38.50 Price Target

Innogy (ETR:IGY) has been assigned a €38.50 ($47.53) price target by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €34.00 ($41.98) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($40.12) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.42 ($43.73).

Get Innogy alerts:

Shares of ETR:IGY traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €38.20 ($47.16). The company had a trading volume of 757,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a 52-week low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 52-week high of €42.68 ($52.69).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/innogy-igy-pt-set-at-38-50-by-macquarie-updated-updated.html.

About Innogy

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.