Inphi (IPHI) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Inphi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. Inphi has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,281.32, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, Director Sam Srinivasan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,304.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $638,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

