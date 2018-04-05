Inpixon (INPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,398,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,418,152 shares.The stock last traded at $1.02 and had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, formerly Sysorex Global, provides data analytics and location-based solutions and services to commercial and government customers across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products, which includes its AirPatrol product line and on-premise big data appliance product; Storage and Computing, which includes third-party hardware, software and related maintenance/warranty products and services that the Company resells; SaaS Revenues, which provides software-as-a-services or Internet-based hosted services, and Professional Services, which offers general information technology (IT) services.

