Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARPO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,152. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Director Buys 13,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/insider-buying-aerpio-pharmaceuticals-inc-arpo-director-buys-13000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing treatments for ocular disease. Its lead product candidate is AKB-9778. Its other two pipeline programs include AKB-4924 and ARP-1536. AKB-9778 is a small molecule activator of the Tie-2 pathway, which is being developed for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.