BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) CFO Purchases $18,460.00 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) CFO Michael Pungello purchased 3,250 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $18,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,223. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $441.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,086,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 707,095 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 841,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 521,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 385,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 251,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/insider-buying-blackrock-capital-investment-corp-bkcc-cfo-buys-3250-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.