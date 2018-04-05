Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) Insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam Buys 23,800 Shares

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam bought 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $75,922.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Americas Holding Corp. Csam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, April 2nd, Americas Holding Corp. Csam bought 35,821 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $115,701.83.

On Monday, March 26th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam bought 32,517 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $103,729.23.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Americas Holding Corp. Csam bought 18,900 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $60,669.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 6,240 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $20,217.60.

On Friday, March 16th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 26,684 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $86,456.16.

Shares of CIK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 7,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,400. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 437,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,817 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/insider-buying-credit-suisse-am-inc-fund-inc-cik-insider-purchases-23800-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.