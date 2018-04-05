Insider Buying: Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG) insider Charles Neil McMicking purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £4,680 ($6,569.34).

LON CSSG traded up GBX 7 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 115 ($1.61). 67,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,088. Croma Security Solutions Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.52).

Get Croma Security Solutions Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/insider-buying-croma-security-solutions-group-plc-cssg-insider-purchases-4000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC is engaged in the provision of manned guarding and asset protection services (Croma Vigilant); Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) security, fire and alarm systems (Croma Security Systems); Identity management and access control (Croma Biometrics), and Locksmithing Keys, Locks and Safes (Croma Locksmiths).

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.