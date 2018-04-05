Insider Buying: Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Insider Acquires C$1,325,000.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) insider Stephen Smith bought 25,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,325,000.00.

Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Stephen Smith bought 7,800 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$413,322.00.

TSE:EQB opened at C$53.56 on Thursday. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$36.15 and a twelve month high of C$72.98.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. Equitable Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 45.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQB. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Insider Acquires C$1,325,000.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/insider-buying-equitable-group-inc-eqb-insider-acquires-c1325000-00-in-stock.html.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). Equitable Bank serves retail and commercial customers across Canada with a range of savings solutions and mortgage lending products, offered under the Equitable Bank and EQ Bank brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.