Insider Buying: FS Investment (FSIC) Director Buys 15,008 Shares of Stock

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) Director David J. Adelman purchased 15,008 shares of FS Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSIC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,302. The firm has a market cap of $1,806.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. FS Investment has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.50 million. FS Investment had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 8.87%. equities research analysts predict that FS Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.57%.

FS Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Investment by 9,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,158,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,910 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FS Investment by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of FS Investment by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,546,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 909,539 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS Investment by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 629,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 570,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FS Investment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,171,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 552,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

FSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on shares of FS Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, National Securities raised shares of FS Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

