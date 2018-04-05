Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber Purchases 50,000 Shares of Otis Gold Corp (OOO) Stock

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber purchased 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber purchased 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber purchased 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber purchased 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

Shares of Otis Gold stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. Otis Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.39.

About Otis Gold

Otis Gold Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal business activities are the acquisition of rights to explore for minerals and the exploration of acquired rights. Its exploration and evaluation assets are located in Idaho, the United States. Its projects include Kilgore Gold, Oakley, Hai and Gold Bug.

