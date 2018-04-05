Brian Battison Buys 20,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) insider Brian Battison bought 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,600.00.

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$2.98.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$95.41 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Paradigm Capital dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$2.80 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

