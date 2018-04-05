Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Buys $44,013.12 in Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $44,013.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan H. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,697.90.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 5,504 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,968.96.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $57,064.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 1,619 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $9,244.49.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 5,487 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $30,946.68.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,857 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $55,692.05.

On Friday, February 9th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,301 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $23,655.50.

On Monday, February 12th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 16,550 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $91,190.50.

OXSQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,629. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $316.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Technology Investment Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. Technology Investment Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

OXSQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Technology Investment Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

