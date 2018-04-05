US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) VP David C. Mathewson Acquires 10,000 Shares

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) VP David C. Mathewson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 420,624 shares in the company, valued at $534,192.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of USAU traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,622. US Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised US Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It has interests in the Keystone and the Gold Bar projects located on the Cortez trend in Nevada; and the Copper King gold and copper project located in southeast Wyoming. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

