Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Insider Acquires 3,670 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) insider Garth Milne acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,074 ($11,333.52).

Garth Milne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Garth Milne acquired 31,342 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £57,355.86 ($80,510.75).

LON:UEM opened at GBX 215 ($3.02) on Thursday. Utilico Emerging Markets has a one year low of GBX 194.88 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.29).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

About Utilico Emerging Markets

Utilico Emerging Markets Limited is an exempted closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide long-term total return through a flexible investment policy that permits it to make investments in infrastructure, utility and related sectors, mainly in emerging markets. The Company’s investments include (but are not limited to) water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service companies, rail, roads, any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics and in any new infrastructure or utilities, which may arise mainly in emerging markets.

