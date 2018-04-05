Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies (A) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Kaltenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 12th, Patrick Kaltenbach sold 6,875 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $490,737.50.

A stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.68. 2,118,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21,096.38, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,665,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,808,000 after buying an additional 1,912,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,370,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,726,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 742,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,693,000 after acquiring an additional 483,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,244,000 after acquiring an additional 473,047 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/insider-selling-agilent-technologies-inc-a-insider-sells-4000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.