Alteryx (AYX) Chairman Dean Stoecker Sells 40,000 Shares

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $534,600.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $563,200.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $524,200.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,024,800.00.

AYX traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 488,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,861. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,995.64 and a P/E ratio of -110.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 685.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

