Insider Selling: Ameresco (AMRC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,429. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $568.79, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.34. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.50 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

