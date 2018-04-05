Insider Selling: Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Director Sells $49,320.00 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $67.36.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Director Sells $49,320.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/insider-selling-assembly-biosciences-asmb-director-sells-49320-00-in-stock.html.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.