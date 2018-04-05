Insider Selling: Autodesk (ADSK) VP Sells 2,746 Shares of Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) VP Paul D. Underwood sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $350,691.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ADSK stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.02. 1,974,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,772. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $82.70 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,256.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. ValuEngine upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

