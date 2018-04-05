BlackRock Frontiers IT (LON:BRFI) Insider Sells £13,488.58 in Stock

BlackRock Frontiers IT (LON:BRFI) insider Sarmad N. El Zaouk sold 8,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £13,488.58 ($18,934.00).

Shares of LON BRFI opened at GBX 1.61 ($0.02) on Thursday. BlackRock Frontiers IT has a 1-year low of GBX 144 ($2.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.50 ($2.38).

BlackRock Frontiers IT Company Profile

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

