BlackRock Frontiers IT (BRFI) Insider Sarmad N. Zok Sells 19,044 Shares

BlackRock Frontiers IT (LON:BRFI) insider Sarmad N. Zok sold 19,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.27), for a total transaction of £30,851.28 ($43,306.12).

BRFI stock traded up GBX 159.46 ($2.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 161.06 ($2.26). The company had a trading volume of 115,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,760. BlackRock Frontiers IT has a 52-week low of GBX 144 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.50 ($2.38).

BlackRock Frontiers IT Company Profile

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

