Insider Selling: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $206,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Wednesday, March 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $344,157.84.

On Thursday, March 15th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $217,280.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $185,840.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $179,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $174,800.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $174,880.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,221. Ciena has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,612.32, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ciena by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/insider-selling-ciena-co-cien-ceo-sells-8000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.