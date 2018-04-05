Insider Selling: DSW, Inc. (DSW) EVP Sells $773,237.64 in Stock

DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW) EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of DSW stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DSW opened at $22.50 on Thursday. DSW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $1,750.33, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. DSW had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that DSW, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. DSW’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

DSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on DSW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DSW by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,951,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,647,000 after buying an additional 354,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DSW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,051,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after buying an additional 76,593 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DSW by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,049,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,492,000 after buying an additional 792,894 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in DSW by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after buying an additional 217,410 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in DSW by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,576,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,760,000 after buying an additional 421,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

