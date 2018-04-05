Insider Selling: Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) insider Peter Whitwell sold 1,500 shares of Habit Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $13,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,474 shares in the company, valued at $145,794.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HABT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 262,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,892. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 3,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HABT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/insider-selling-habit-restaurants-inc-habt-insider-sells-1500-shares-of-stock.html.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc (Habit Burger Grill) is a fast casual restaurant company. The Company is engaged in preparing made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it offers sides, shakes and malts.

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.