Kurt Saylor Sells 10,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Kurt Saylor sold 10,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kurt Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $1,236,375.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $1,250,100.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,225.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,642.77, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

