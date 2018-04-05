New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) Insider Mario Pageau Sells 2,400 Shares

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) insider Mario Pageau sold 2,400 shares of New Look Vision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00.

Shares of BCI stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.10. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501. New Look Vision Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$27.50 and a 1 year high of C$37.19.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.11. New Look Vision Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of C$67.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.36 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded New Look Vision Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc is a Canada-based provider of eye care products and services. The Company’s products include sunglasses, eyeglasses, ophthalmic glasses and contact lenses. It has four main banners: New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and iVision. New Look Eyewear banner operates over 80 stores in the major cities of the province of Quebec and in the Ottawa Region.

