Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) General Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, D Matthew Dorny sold 3,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $234,715.00.

On Monday, March 5th, D Matthew Dorny sold 3,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $218,070.00.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 574,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,414. The stock has a market cap of $3,909.30, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $75.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.39 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

